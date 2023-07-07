Laremy Tunsil: DeMeco Ryans has brought a whole new vibe to Texans

The Texans were 11-38 the past three seasons with four head coaches, including interim coach Romeo Crennel. They have another new head coach this season in DeMeco Ryans.

They also have a new quarterback, having finally put the Deshaun Watson era/scandal behind them.

The additions of Ryan and No. 2 overall pick C.J. Stroud give the Texans hope for the future.

“It’s a whole new vibe, man,” left tackle Laremy Tunsil said Friday during an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show. “DeMeco came in with that energy he brought from San Fran and just changed the whole vibe around the building, and that’s something that we needed, especially since these last three years we’ve been in a rut. So, DeMeco comes in the building, he brought some new coaches; we’ve got some new players. Man, it’s just a whole new vibe that’s in that building. It feels great to be there.”

The Texans fired Bill O’Brien during the 2020 season, replacing him with Crennel. They then had one-and-done head coaches in David Culley and Lovie Smith before hiring Ryans from the 49ers.

The Texans have overhauled their roster, with Stroud now the quarterback of the present and the future for the team.

“He handles himself well. He came in the building with these unbelievable leadership skills, and he’s killing it, man,” Tunsil said of Stroud. “How I describe C.J. — dawg. He’s a straight dawg. He comes in there ready to work. He handles the huddle perfectly and he goes out there and balls, man. You’ve got to appreciate that, especially in a young quarterback like C.J.”

The Texans have some good, young players to build around, which gives everyone in Houston hope that the future is bright.