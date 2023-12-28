Trevor Lawrence set for individual work at Thursday’s practice

Quarterback Trevor Lawrence is expected back at Jaguars practice on Thursday.

Lawrence was held out of practice on Wednesday due to the AC joint sprain that he suffered during last Sunday’s loss to the Buccaneers, but head coach Doug Pederson said that he expects Lawrence to be a limited participant in Thursday’s workout. Pederson said that Lawrence is set to do individual drills as the team moves toward Sunday’s game against the Panthers.

Lawrence has also suffered a high-ankle sprain and a concussion in recent weeks, but has not missed a game. He was replaced by C.J. Beathard after getting hurt against Tampa and Beathard will be in line to start if Lawrence can’t go.

The Jaguars will win the AFC South this weekend with a win and losses for the Colts and Texans. A win would also snap the four-game losing streak that has made the AFC South race more competitive than Jacksonville would like.