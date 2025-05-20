Trevor Lawrence: You can’t change the past, but very confident in our direction

When the NFL schedule was released last week, one thing that stood out was that the Jaguars are set to play just one prime time game during the 2025 season.

That was notable because they added Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter after trading up in the first round of the draft and because they have former first overall pick Trevor Lawrence at quarterback. Quarterbacks are central to the league’s marketing efforts and Lawrence actually appeared in advertising for the schedule release, but the lack of spotlight games illustrates the view that his career has not unfolded as many people thought it would.

On Monday, Lawrence acknowledged that things have gone the wrong way for him and the Jaguars over the last couple of years while also expressing confidence in new head coach Liam Coen’s chances of getting Jacksonville back on track.

“I really like the people we have here now,” Lawrence said, via the team’s website. “I love the system. I love the staff, the players that we brought in along with the guys that were already here. I feel very confident in where we’re going and the trajectory we’re heading. You can’t change the past. I would love to have had a little more success up until this point, but this is where we’re at, and I love where we’re at. I have a lot of confidence in it, and we just have to keep putting the work in out here every day to prepare ourselves for the fall.”

The Jaguars signed Lawrence to a five-year extension before last season, so they are invested in seeing things get better as soon as possible for a player who entered the league with the expectation that he’d be a lot further along by this point in his career.