Trey McBride glad that he and George Kittle are helping tight end contracts grow

In early April, Arizona’s Trey McBride signed a four-year, $76 million contract that made him the first tight end in NFL history to sign a deal averaging $19 million a year. In late April, 49ers tight end George Kittle signed a contract that averaged $19.1 million a year — thanks to an inflated final year structured specifically to make Kittle’s annual average look better than McBride’s.

For his part, McBride is just happy to see tight ends getting paid, regardless of whether he or Kittle has the title of highest paid tight end in the NFL.

“I think it was great that I had the title at one point and that was obviously a huge milestone for me and everything just to be the highest paid at my position at the time, and I thought that was really cool,” McBride told ArizonaSports.com. “Obviously, George is much deserving of that and I’m very excited for him.”

McBride is hoping some tight end is making $20 million a year soon.

“I would love for someone to jump him and everyone just keep jumping each other and the tight ends make a ton of money,” McBride said. “So that’s what I’m pulling for but obviously very excited for George.”

Future tight ends who might break the $20 million a year mark include Sam LaPorta of the Lions, who will be eligible for his second contract in 2026, and Brock Bower of the Raiders, who will be eligible for his second contract in 2027.