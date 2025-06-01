 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_flagfootball_250530.jpg
Could flag football athletes play vs. NFL’s best?
nbc_pft_june1_250530.jpg
What makes June 1 critical date on NFL calendar
nbc_pft_justinfields_250530.jpg
Jets could ‘unlock’ something in Fields

Other PFT Content

DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Atlanta Falcons v Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders cut DT Matthew Butler, five others while signing six players
91st Allstate Sugar Bowl - Notre Dame v Georgia
Lions trade up to No. 57 for Georgia guard Tate Ratledge
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_flagfootball_250530.jpg
Could flag football athletes play vs. NFL’s best?
nbc_pft_june1_250530.jpg
What makes June 1 critical date on NFL calendar
nbc_pft_justinfields_250530.jpg
Jets could ‘unlock’ something in Fields

Other PFT Content

DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Atlanta Falcons v Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders cut DT Matthew Butler, five others while signing six players
91st Allstate Sugar Bowl - Notre Dame v Georgia
Lions trade up to No. 57 for Georgia guard Tate Ratledge
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Trey McBride glad that he and George Kittle are helping tight end contracts grow

  
Published June 1, 2025 04:36 AM

In early April, Arizona’s Trey McBride signed a four-year, $76 million contract that made him the first tight end in NFL history to sign a deal averaging $19 million a year. In late April, 49ers tight end George Kittle signed a contract that averaged $19.1 million a year — thanks to an inflated final year structured specifically to make Kittle’s annual average look better than McBride’s.

For his part, McBride is just happy to see tight ends getting paid, regardless of whether he or Kittle has the title of highest paid tight end in the NFL.

“I think it was great that I had the title at one point and that was obviously a huge milestone for me and everything just to be the highest paid at my position at the time, and I thought that was really cool,” McBride told ArizonaSports.com. “Obviously, George is much deserving of that and I’m very excited for him.”

McBride is hoping some tight end is making $20 million a year soon.

“I would love for someone to jump him and everyone just keep jumping each other and the tight ends make a ton of money,” McBride said. “So that’s what I’m pulling for but obviously very excited for George.”

Future tight ends who might break the $20 million a year mark include Sam LaPorta of the Lions, who will be eligible for his second contract in 2026, and Brock Bower of the Raiders, who will be eligible for his second contract in 2027.