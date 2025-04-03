Cardinals, TE Trey McBride agree to four-year extension

The Cardinals have locked up one of their key young offensive players for years to come.

Arizona announced on Thursday that the club has agreed to a four-year extension with Trey McBride.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, McBride will become the highest-paid tight end in league history, earning $76 million with $43 million guaranteed.

McBride, 25, was a second-round pick in 2022 and has become one of the Cardinals’ best players. He earned his first Pro Bowl berth in 2024, catching 111 passes for 1,146 yards with two touchdowns. He also had a 2-yard rushing touchdown on the lone carry of his career.

In 49 career games with 41 starts, McBride has recorded 221 receptions for 2,236 yards with six TDs.