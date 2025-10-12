 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_jones_251010.jpg
How will Jones respond to adversity vs. Lions?
nbc_pft_darthealth_251010.jpg
Daboll sends ‘wrong message’ handling Dart injury
nbc_pft_dartskattebo_251010.jpg
Dart, Skattebo give Giants spark vs. Eagles

Other PFT Content

Mark Sanchez
Formal charges have been filed against Mark Sanchez over Indianapolis incident
Baltimore Ravens v Kansas City Chiefs
Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
Los Angeles Rams v Philadelphia Eagles
Davante Adams, DeForest Buckner both active for Rams-Colts
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_jones_251010.jpg
How will Jones respond to adversity vs. Lions?
nbc_pft_darthealth_251010.jpg
Daboll sends ‘wrong message’ handling Dart injury
nbc_pft_dartskattebo_251010.jpg
Dart, Skattebo give Giants spark vs. Eagles

Other PFT Content

Mark Sanchez
Formal charges have been filed against Mark Sanchez over Indianapolis incident
Baltimore Ravens v Kansas City Chiefs
Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
Los Angeles Rams v Philadelphia Eagles
Davante Adams, DeForest Buckner both active for Rams-Colts
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Trey McBride TD has Cardinals up 17-14

  
Published October 12, 2025 02:56 PM

The Cardinals couldn’t erase the Colts’ lead before halftime, but they did so to kick off the third quarter.

Quarterback Jacoby Brissett hit tight end Trey McBride for a one-yard score to cap a 10-play, 61-yard opening drive of the second half. Chad Ryland’s extra point put the Cardinals up 17-14 with 8:39 left to play in the third quarter.

McBride had three other catches on the drive and now has six catches for 59 yards on the day. His presence will be vital for Brissett the rest of the way because Marvin Harrison Jr. was ruled out after a concussion evaluation.

The touchdown was Brissett’s first with the Cardinals and he’s now thrown touchdowns for six different NFL teams.