Trey McBride TD has Cardinals up 17-14

The Cardinals couldn’t erase the Colts’ lead before halftime, but they did so to kick off the third quarter.

Quarterback Jacoby Brissett hit tight end Trey McBride for a one-yard score to cap a 10-play, 61-yard opening drive of the second half. Chad Ryland’s extra point put the Cardinals up 17-14 with 8:39 left to play in the third quarter.

McBride had three other catches on the drive and now has six catches for 59 yards on the day. His presence will be vital for Brissett the rest of the way because Marvin Harrison Jr. was ruled out after a concussion evaluation.

The touchdown was Brissett’s first with the Cardinals and he’s now thrown touchdowns for six different NFL teams.