T’Vondre Sweat’s DWI case dismissed

The DWI case against Jets defensive tackle T’Vondre Sweat was dismissed, because of insufficient evident, TMZ Sports reports.

Prosecutors filed the motion to dismiss, saying they cannot prove beyond a reasonable doubt the “element of intoxication,” according to court documents obtained by TMZ.

Sweat was arrested by Austin, Texas, police in the early morning hours of April 7, 2024, after a rollover crash on Interstate 35. Sweat’s SUV was hit from behind by a sedan, whose driver fled on foot.

Police said Sweat had “glassy eyes” and his car smelled of “burnt marijuana.”

His attorney, E.G. Morris, released a statement to TMZ.

“He was involved in an accident that was not his fault, and he was lucky to come away from it with no lasting injuries,” Morris said. “I commend the Travis County Attorney’s Office for carefully reviewing this case and coming to the conclusion stated in the motion to dismiss.

“Some may say he received special treatment. He got the treatment that I hope every citizen will receive in these circumstances. Professionalism from the prosecutors. The evidence simply didn’t support the charge.”

The Titans selected Sweat with the 26th overall pick in the 2022 draft, and he spent his first two seasons in Tennessee. The Titans traded him to the Jets, and the trade became official on Thursday.

He has 85 tackles, eight for a loss, with three sacks and a forced fumble in his career.