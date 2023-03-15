 Skip navigation
Two years, $17.5 million for Byron Murphy in Minnesota

  
Published March 15, 2023 11:38 AM
The Vikings could have kept former Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson with a one-year contract essentially worth $7.15 million . The Vikings will instead sign another former Cardinals cornerback for roughly a million more than that.

Byron Murphy’s two-year deal, per a source with knowledge of the terms, pays out $8.1 million guaranteed in 2023. Murphy also has $500,000 in per-game roster bonuses.

Another $4.5 million of his $8.3 million salary in 2024 is guaranteed for injury. It becomes fully guaranteed on the third day of the 2024 league year.

The contract also includes $500,000 in per-game roster bonuses in 2024.

Murphy’s contract has an incentive package that will pay up to $2 million per year based on playing time, Pro Bowl, and All-Pro designations.