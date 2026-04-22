Ty Simpson: I’ve done what I can do, but can’t control if I go in first round

Ty Simpson hopes to hear his name called in the first round of the draft, but the former Alabama quarterback is going to need to wait a little longer to find out if that will happen.

Simpson’s performance with the Crimson Tide has made him a popular choice to be the second quarterback off the board behind Fernando Mendoza, but his limited experience as a college starter and a rough finish to the season are among the reasons why there’s some doubt that will happen in the first 32 picks. Simpson has been clear about his belief that he has the makeup of a first-round pick and said on Wednesday that he feels he’s made a good of a case for that as possible.

“It’s out of my control,” Simpson said, via Jeremy Bergman of NFL Media. “I’ve done what I can do. I put my best foot forward, and whatever happens, happens. I’m at peace with it. I’m understanding that anything could happen. Just really excited to get started.”

Whether Simpson finds out his NFL destination on Thursday or Friday, he’ll have a chance to keep putting that foot forward and show anyone that passes on him that they dropped the ball while putting together their draft boards over the last few months.