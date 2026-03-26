Ty Simpson: I’m a program changer, I make people better

Opinions about former Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson have run the gamut from those who have called him the best quarterback in this year’s draft class to those who question whether he’s worthy of being a first-round pick.

Simpson made it clear where he stands on Wednesday. Simpson said he “absolutely” should go in the first round next month while speaking to reporters at Alabama’s Pro Day and explained what he believes he brings to the table beyond his on-field ability.

“When I go into a program, I’m program-changing,” Simpson said, via Kennington Smith III of the Associated Press. “I don’t just make myself better, I make other people better. If you draft me, and you want me to be your franchise quarterback, I’m not just coming in to look after myself. I’m looking after the whole team and making sure I leave it better than I left it.”

Simpson may not convince every team that he’s capable of making that kind of impact on their franchise, but it will just take one in order for him to be a first-round pick and have a chance to prove that he’s as good as he’s advertised himself to be.