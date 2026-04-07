Raiders officially sign QB Kirk Cousins

The Raiders made Kirk Cousins’ signing official on Monday, announcing the deal.

Las Vegas is expected to use the No. 1 overall pick on Fernando Mendoza, which means Cousins will serve as the team’s bridge quarterback until the Heisman Trophy winner is ready.

New coach Klint Kubiak said before Cousins’ signing that he would prefer not to start a rookie Day 1. Cousins allows for Mendoza to sit, watch and learn initially.

Cousins, 37, has made 167 starts in 14 seasons, with Washington, Minnesota and Atlanta. A fourth-round pick by Washington in 2012, he has passed for 44,700 yards with 298 touchdowns and 131 interceptions.

The Falcons will pay Cousins $8.7 million in 2026, while the Raiders will pay $1.3 million.