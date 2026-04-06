Chicago mayor renews push for downtown stadium

The Bears want to build their new stadium in suburban Arlington Heights or across the border, in Hammond, Indiana. Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson isn’t ready, however, to give up on the possibility of a downtown facility.

Via Eric Fisher of Front Office Sports, Johnson plans to push for a solution at the site of the former Michael Reese Hospital.

The Bears previously have rejected that location.

Last week, we asked Bears president and CEO Kevin Warren whether there’s any chance that, as Arlington Heights and Hammond continue to be the focal point, the clouds will part and the solution will come in the downtown area. Warren made it clear that this won’t happen.

Warren also said an answer “has to” be reached in the late spring. He said that delays are increasing the final costs of the new stadium to the tune of $150 million per year.

It’s highly unlikely that the final answer will entail a new stadium in Chicago, where the Bears have always played — first at Wrigley Field and then at Soldier Field.