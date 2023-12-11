Tylan Wallace: I appreciate Ravens believing in me

Tylan Wallace was an unlikely hero for the Ravens on Sunday afternoon.

Wallace opened their game against the Rams as the backup punt returner and he seemed destined to be remembered for lining up offside to give the Rams a first down on a punt early in the game. Devin Duvernay left the game with a back injury, however, and Wallace was pressed into duty. Head coach John Harbaugh said after the game that he considered going with Zay Flowers as the returner, but the team stuck with Wallace and it paid off in overtime.

After the Ravens defense forced a three-and-out, Wallace caught a punt at his 24-yard-line and took it for a game-winning touchdown. After the 37-31 win, Wallace shared his gratitude for the team continuing to give him opportunities.

“I appreciate them for believing in me to be back there to make plays for the team. . . . That was a game,” Wallace said, via the team’s website. “All the ups and downs, we kept fighting, we kept going. Y’all helped me, man. Next man up. I’m just happy I can make a difference for this team. I appreciate you all.”

The walk-off win means that no team will end Week 14 with a better record than the Ravens and Wallace’s contributions will be remembered even more fondly if the year ends with Baltimore holding the first seed come the start of the postseason.