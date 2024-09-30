 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_eaglesbucs_240930.jpg
Eagles’ loss to Bucs ‘bodes poorly’ for Sirianni
nbc_pft_vikingspackers_240930.jpg
Vikings have case as NFC’s top squad after Week 4
nbc_pft_wasvsari_240930.jpg
Commanders are playing NFC East’s ‘best’ football

Other PFT Content

Miami Dolphins v Seattle Seahawks
Mike McDaniel has seen “progress” with Odell Beckham Jr.
Father of Mine
It’s a Father of Mine and Son of Mine giveaway weekend
Los Angeles Rams Training Camp
Rams place two on injured reserve, but not Cooper Kupp
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_eaglesbucs_240930.jpg
Eagles’ loss to Bucs ‘bodes poorly’ for Sirianni
nbc_pft_vikingspackers_240930.jpg
Vikings have case as NFC’s top squad after Week 4
nbc_pft_wasvsari_240930.jpg
Commanders are playing NFC East’s ‘best’ football

Other PFT Content

Miami Dolphins v Seattle Seahawks
Mike McDaniel has seen “progress” with Odell Beckham Jr.
Father of Mine
It’s a Father of Mine and Son of Mine giveaway weekend
Los Angeles Rams Training Camp
Rams place two on injured reserve, but not Cooper Kupp
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Tyler Badie returned to Denver on commercial flight Sunday night

  
Published September 30, 2024 09:33 AM

Broncos running back Tyler Badie is back in Denver, but he didn’t return on the team’s plane after their 10-9 win over the Jets.

Brandon Kristal of KOA Colorado reports that he and Badie were on the same commercial flight back to Denver on Sunday night. Badie was accompanied by a member of the Broncos medical staff.

Badie left the game in the first quarter after taking a shot to the back from Jets linebacker Quincy Williams after catching a pass. Badie, who fumbled on the play, went to the sideline and was eventually placed on a backboard to be carted off the field. He was ruled out with a back injury and taken for further evaluation at a local hospital.

Word on Sunday night was that Badie will be fine and his return to Denver is a good sign that everything is moving in the right direction.