Tyler Badie returned to Denver on commercial flight Sunday night

Broncos running back Tyler Badie is back in Denver, but he didn’t return on the team’s plane after their 10-9 win over the Jets.

Brandon Kristal of KOA Colorado reports that he and Badie were on the same commercial flight back to Denver on Sunday night. Badie was accompanied by a member of the Broncos medical staff.

Badie left the game in the first quarter after taking a shot to the back from Jets linebacker Quincy Williams after catching a pass. Badie, who fumbled on the play, went to the sideline and was eventually placed on a backboard to be carted off the field. He was ruled out with a back injury and taken for further evaluation at a local hospital.

Word on Sunday night was that Badie will be fine and his return to Denver is a good sign that everything is moving in the right direction.