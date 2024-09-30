 Skip navigation
Source: Tyler Badie is expected to be OK

  
Published September 29, 2024 08:05 PM

A scary moment happened on Sunday for the Broncos, when running back Tyler Badie suffered a back injury that resulted in Badie being immobilized and exiting on a stretcher.

After the game, coach Sean Payton had no update regarding Badie.

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, Badie has movement in all extremities. While he was still being evaluated as of a couple of hours ago, the current expectation is that he’ll be fine.

It’s currently unclear whether he returned to Denver with the team; Payton had said on that question, “We’ll see.” The Broncos were due to return to Colorado in the 7:00 p.m. ET hour.

For now, it seems to be good news for Badie. We’ll update the situation as more information emerges.