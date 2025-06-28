 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_chiefsstadium_250627.jpg
Chiefs request deadline extension for stadium deal
nbc_pftpm_mailbag_250627.jpg
PFT PM Mailbag: 49ers schedule, Raiders’ potential
nbc_pftpm_secondrdpicks_250627.jpg
Questions surround deals for NFL draft Rd. 2 picks

Other PFT Content

NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_chiefsstadium_250627.jpg
Chiefs request deadline extension for stadium deal
nbc_pftpm_mailbag_250627.jpg
PFT PM Mailbag: 49ers schedule, Raiders’ potential
nbc_pftpm_secondrdpicks_250627.jpg
Questions surround deals for NFL draft Rd. 2 picks

Other PFT Content

NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Accusers’ lawyers call NFL’s investigation of Justin Tucker “incredibly thorough and thoughtful”

  
Published June 28, 2025 11:20 AM

With former Ravens kicker Justin Tucker accepting a 10-game suspension in lieu of defending himself in a full-blown hearing, the evidence the NFL developed in support of the allegations against Tucker will remain under wraps. The lawyers representing his accusers are nevertheless pleased with how the league went about its business.

Via Jeff Zrebiec of TheAthletic.com, attorneys Michael Belsky and Catherine Dickinson called the NFL’s investigation “incredibly thorough and thoughtful” during a Friday press conference. They said that the NFL interviewed 15 of the individuals who claimed that Tucker engaged in improper conduct during massage-therapy sessions.

The lawyers, who represent 13 of the accusers, also said that Tucker’s ongoing proclamation of innocence has left “many of the victims, our clients, with the stain of a denial.”

“There was an opening here for an early discussion between Mr. Tucker and the victims and the NFL,” Belsky said. “There was a way that this could have happened and gone down in a way that was different than how it did. Unfortunately, Mr. Tucker dug in with his denials, and we are where we are today.”

It’s unclear where it will go from here. The lawyers said that the course of action is currently “TBD.”

If/when any of the accusers sue, the first question will be whether any potential statutes of limitations bar the claims.