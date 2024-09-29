Sean Payton: No update on Tyler Badie, “we’ll see” if he flies home with team

Broncos running back Tyler Badie left Sunday’s game against the Jets on a backboard and a cart after suffering a back injury on a hit by Jets linebacker Quincy Williams.

Badie went to the sideline on his own and was being checked out when he laid down on his back. That’s when the board came out and Badie was ruled out after being carted to the back.

After the Broncos’ 10-9 win, head coach Sean Payton said “no update” when asked about Badie’s status at his press conference and repeated that in response to other questions. He said “we’ll see” when asked if Badie will be flying back to Denver with the team.

Running back Javonte Williams said, via Parker Gabriel of the Denver Post, that Badie’s “a fighter, he’s a warrior and he’s going to be alright,” but that didn’t seem to be based on any concrete information about his teammate’s health.