Tyler Biadasz, Zack Martin are questionable for Sunday

The Cowboys have run into some injury trouble.

On Thursday, they lost star cornerback Trevon Diggs to a season-ending knee injury. They also could be without two of their starting offensive linemen Sunday against the Cardinals.

The Cowboys added center Tyler Biadasz to the practice report Thursday with a hamstring injury. He did not practice Friday and has a questionable designation.

Practice squad offensive lineman Brock Hoffman is the backup center.

All-Pro right guard Zack Martin did not practice all week with an ankle injury, and he, too, is questionable. Martin was limited in two practices last week with a groin injury but played 82 of 87 snaps.

“Getting better,” Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy said of Martin, via Nick Harris of the team website. “Tomorrow will be the day. If we can see him go full speed, we’ll see where we are.”

The Cowboys will get starting left guard Tyler Smith back after he missed the first two games with a hamstring injury.

Receiver Brandin Cooks (strained MCL) will return after missing last week’s game.

Cowboys assistant coach Jeff Blasko remains on a health leave of absence, with his coaching duties split among the offensive staff.