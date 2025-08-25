Tyler Guyton, Jaydon Blue practice for Cowboys Monday

The Cowboys got a significant piece of their offense back on the practice field Monday.

Left tackle Tyler Guyton took part in practice for the first time since breaking a bone in his knee on July 28. Guyton told reporters that he was limited to individual work and that his status for the team’s opening night game against the Eagles will be determined at a later date.

“We’re monitoring it, but I’m going to leave it up to the training staff,” Guyton said, via Joseph Hoyt of the Dallas Morning News.

Rookie running back Jaydon Blue was also on the practice field on Monday. Blue left last Friday’s preseason game with an ankle injury, but word over the weekend was that he is hopeful to play in Week 1 after being diagnosed with a low ankle sprain.