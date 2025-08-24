Report: Jaydon Blue suffered low ankle sprain, may be ready for Week 1

Cowboys rookie running back Jaydon Blue had to exit Friday’s preseason matchup with the Falcons early with an ankle injury, but he may not miss time.

Per Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, Blue suffered a low ankle sprain on Friday. He’s hopeful to be ready for Dallas’ Week 1 matchup with Philadelphia.

Blue, a fifth-round pick in this year’s draft, suffered the injury in the fourth quarter on Friday on a 6-yard reception that was negated by an offensive pass interference penalty.

Blue had injured that same right ankle/heel earlier in August during a training camp practice. He had just returned to practice on Tuesday.

He finished the preseason with nine carries for 25 yards and a touchdown.