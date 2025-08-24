 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_harbaughv2_250822.jpg
Meyer questions if NFL should punish Harbaugh
nbc_pft_playoffteams_250822.jpg
NFL teams most likely to rebound into the playoffs
nbc_pft_billbelichick_250822.jpg
Belichick candidly compares NFL, NCAA

Other PFT Content

nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
New York Jets v New York Giants - NFL Preseason 2025
Aaron Glenn: Jets won’t be trading Breece Hall
BigShield.jpg
Get a signed book from the first box of Big Shield
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_harbaughv2_250822.jpg
Meyer questions if NFL should punish Harbaugh
nbc_pft_playoffteams_250822.jpg
NFL teams most likely to rebound into the playoffs
nbc_pft_billbelichick_250822.jpg
Belichick candidly compares NFL, NCAA

Other PFT Content

nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
New York Jets v New York Giants - NFL Preseason 2025
Aaron Glenn: Jets won’t be trading Breece Hall
BigShield.jpg
Get a signed book from the first box of Big Shield
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Report: Jaydon Blue suffered low ankle sprain, may be ready for Week 1

  
Published August 24, 2025 10:55 AM

Cowboys rookie running back Jaydon Blue had to exit Friday’s preseason matchup with the Falcons early with an ankle injury, but he may not miss time.

Per Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, Blue suffered a low ankle sprain on Friday. He’s hopeful to be ready for Dallas’ Week 1 matchup with Philadelphia.

Blue, a fifth-round pick in this year’s draft, suffered the injury in the fourth quarter on Friday on a 6-yard reception that was negated by an offensive pass interference penalty.

Blue had injured that same right ankle/heel earlier in August during a training camp practice. He had just returned to practice on Tuesday.

He finished the preseason with nine carries for 25 yards and a touchdown.