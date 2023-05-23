 Skip navigation
Tyler Lancaster signs with Broncos

  
Published May 23, 2023 12:27 PM

The Broncos added a defensive lineman to their roster on Tuesday.

Field Yates of ESPN reports that they have signed defensive tackle Tyler Lancaster to the 90-man roster. There’s no word on the terms of the deal.

Lancaster made the Packers after going undrafted in 2018 and played four seasons with the team before moving on to the Raiders as a free agent in 2022. He was placed on injured reserve as part of the team’s cut to 53 players last summer, however, and he missed the entire season as a result.

Lancaster had 110 tackles, 1.5 sacks, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery in 59 games for Green Bay.