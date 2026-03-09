 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_gainwell_260309.jpg
Gainwell signs ‘very good deal’ with Buccaneers
nbc_pftpm_pittman_260309.jpg
How PIT adding Pittman Jr. could impact Metcalf
nbc_pftpm_wills_260309.jpg
Dolphins sign ‘unproven’ Willis to three-year deal

Other PFT Content

College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_gainwell_260309.jpg
Gainwell signs ‘very good deal’ with Buccaneers
nbc_pftpm_pittman_260309.jpg
How PIT adding Pittman Jr. could impact Metcalf
nbc_pftpm_wills_260309.jpg
Dolphins sign ‘unproven’ Willis to three-year deal

Other PFT Content

College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Tyler Linderbaum agrees to three-year, $81 million deal with Raiders

  
Published March 9, 2026 01:52 PM

Tyler Linderbaum was expected to cash in as a free agent and those predictions turned out to be on the mark.

Linderbaum has agreed to sign a contract with the Raiders that will make him the highest-paid center in the league. According to multiple reports, it is a three-year deal worth $81 million for the three-time Pro Bowl selection.

The Ravens expressed interest in bringing Linderbaum back and General Manager Eric DeCosta said that the team made him a “market-setting” offer, but the Raiders’ offer broke the ceiling at the position. Chiefs center Creed Humphrey previously had the highest average annual salary at $18 million per season.

Linderbaum gives the Raiders an anchor for their offensive line and a partner for rookie quarterback Fernando Mendoza, who is expected to be the first overall pick in the draft next month.