Tyler Linderbaum agrees to three-year, $81 million deal with Raiders

Tyler Linderbaum was expected to cash in as a free agent and those predictions turned out to be on the mark.

Linderbaum has agreed to sign a contract with the Raiders that will make him the highest-paid center in the league. According to multiple reports, it is a three-year deal worth $81 million for the three-time Pro Bowl selection.

The Ravens expressed interest in bringing Linderbaum back and General Manager Eric DeCosta said that the team made him a “market-setting” offer, but the Raiders’ offer broke the ceiling at the position. Chiefs center Creed Humphrey previously had the highest average annual salary at $18 million per season.

Linderbaum gives the Raiders an anchor for their offensive line and a partner for rookie quarterback Fernando Mendoza, who is expected to be the first overall pick in the draft next month.