Ravens say they’ve made “market-setting” offer to Tyler Linderbaum

Ravens General Manager Eric DeCosta said recently that the team had some work to do when it comes to re-signing center Tyler Linderbaum ahead of free agency and he revealed one of the steps they’ve taken during a Tuesday press conference in Indianapolis.

Linderbaum, who is No. 3 on PFT’s list of the top free agents, is set for free agency after the Ravens passed on exercising their fifth-year option on his rookie deal. That decision was tied to the $23.4 million salary that would come with that option as it would be well above the $18 million average annual salary that currently tops the market for centers.

That salary disparity would also be in play for the franchise tag, but DeCosta said on Tuesday that the Ravens are willing to make Linderbaum the highest-paid center in the league. He told reporters that the team has offered Linderbaum a “market-setting” deal as they try to hold onto the three-time Pro Bowler.

The question for Linderbaum is whether another team will offer him an even bigger contract to switch teams ahead of the 2026 season.