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Tyler Linderbaum: Relationship between center, QB is really important

  
Published March 17, 2026 04:30 PM

The Raiders have a new veteran center and — presumably — will have a quarterback selected at No. 1 overall in this year’s draft next month.

The relationship between free-agent signee Tyler Linderbaum and the assumed No. 1 overall pick, Fernando Mendoza, will significantly affect the outcome of Las Vegas’ offense and the team as a whole.

Coming from the Ravens, that’s something Linderbaum understands, as he detailed in a recent interview with SiriusXM NFL Radio.

“I think the relationship with the quarterback [and] center is really important. Communication, understanding … protections and putting the team in the best position possible on that play — it’s certainly important,” Linderbaum told Jacob Hester and PatKirwan of Movin’ the Chains. “We’ve got to have a relationship. Lamar and I certainly had a relationship and I think it comes down to, it’s very important. And that starts throughout the week with your preparation, game prep. You’ve got to be seeing the same things that the quarterback’s seeing and vice versa. I think that’s what’s going to build a strong unit.”

Linderbaum, 25, was the No. 25 overall pick of the 2022 draft and started 66 games for the Ravens over the last four seasons, including all 17 in each of the last two years. Linderbaum was a Pro Bowler in each of the last three seasons as well.