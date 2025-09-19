 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_tushpush_250919.jpg
NFL urges refs to officiate tush push ‘tight’
nbc_pft_showmesomething_250919.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something Week 3
nbc_pft_bradyflagfootball_250919.jpg
Should NFL be concerned with Saudi flag tourney?

Other PFT Content

SPORTS-FBN-PERKINS-COLUMN-FL
If change is coming in Miami, will it be Mike McDaniel, Chris Grier, or both?
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Pittsburgh Steelers
On Sunday at Pittsburgh, the Seahawks made “Renegade” their song
NFL: Carolina Panthers at Arizona Cardinals
Two of three late-afternoon games had moments of silence for Charlie Kirk
Tyler Warren questionable for Week 3 vs. Titans

  
Published September 19, 2025 04:07 PM

The Colts may not have tight end Tyler Warren for Week 3.

Indianapolis has listed Warren as questionable with a toe injury.

Warren did not practice on Wednesday but was limited on Thursday and Friday.

Head coach Shane Steichen did not say much about Warren in his Friday press conference, saying, “We’ll see” when asked about potentially managing Warren’s workload.

The No. 14 overall pick of this year’s draft, Warren leads the Colts with 155 receiving yards and 11 catches.

Cornerback Charvarius Ward (concussion) is also questionable after three full practices this week.

Everyone else for the Colts — including defensive end Laiatu Latu (hamstring) is off the injury report and set to play.