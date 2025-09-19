Tyler Warren questionable for Week 3 vs. Titans

The Colts may not have tight end Tyler Warren for Week 3.

Indianapolis has listed Warren as questionable with a toe injury.

Warren did not practice on Wednesday but was limited on Thursday and Friday.

Head coach Shane Steichen did not say much about Warren in his Friday press conference, saying, “We’ll see” when asked about potentially managing Warren’s workload.

The No. 14 overall pick of this year’s draft, Warren leads the Colts with 155 receiving yards and 11 catches.

Cornerback Charvarius Ward (concussion) is also questionable after three full practices this week.

Everyone else for the Colts — including defensive end Laiatu Latu (hamstring) is off the injury report and set to play.