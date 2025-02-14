 Skip navigation
Tyreek Hill and Noah Lyles say they will race each other

  
Published February 14, 2025 04:18 AM

Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill and Olympic 100-meter gold medalist Noah Lyles say they have agreed to race each other.

In a joint interview with People, Hill and Lyles both said they’re eager to race but did not give a date, location or distance for the race.

Hill said he sees himself as representing the great athletes of the NFL.

“We can come and take over your sport at any moment if we really wanted to,” Hill said.

Lyles said Hill could never do on the track what he can do.

“Everybody says that they’re gonna be the world’s fastest, but when it comes down to it, you gotta be the winner every time, each and every time, and every time I show up to the biggest moments, I win,” Lyles said. “That’s why I’m the world’s fastest. I did at the Olympics. I do it at world championships. I do it wherever it’s needed to be done. And if I gotta go down and, you know, beat up on Tyreek to prove that I’m the world’s fastest, then it’s gonna be done.”

Hill said he wanted to race over 40 yards, Lyles said he wanted to race over 100 meters, and both indicated that the race will be some distance between those two. There’s no distance over which Hill would be likely to beat Lyles, but a race between the two of them will get plenty of attention, even if it’s a mismatch.