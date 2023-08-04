 Skip navigation
Tyreek Hill: I was fired up for us to add Eli Apple, he makes us better

  
Published August 4, 2023 01:56 PM

When word first emerged that the Dolphins were going to add cornerback Eli Apple, receiver Tyreek Hill responded by posting to social media, “Monday practice gone be fun.”

It was a reference to the previous beef Hill and Apple had shared over the last couple of seasons, beginning when Hill was still a member of the Chiefs.

But behind the scenes, Hill expressed to team brass that he had no issue with Miami adding the veteran defensive back — which he shared with reporters on Friday in a humorous way.

Hill noted that when he heard from head coach Mike McDaniel about the team signing Apple, his reaction was “Alright, cool.”

“He was like, ‘You ain’t got a problem with that?’ I was like, ‘Nah, I ain’t got a problem with that. Why would I have a problem with that?’” Hill said, via Daniel Oyefusi of the Miami Herald. “So, I just feel like a lot of people, they just get fed into what’s going on in social media. And it’s not really what it is. I was fired up for us to be able to add another competitor to this team because that’ll make us better in the long run, having that cornerback depth. Eli, he’s a great guy. I know we’ve had some battles, but at the end of the day, we’re all trying to win, we’re all trying to get better.

“Now, [the way I look at it] is, I get to embarrass him every day,” Hill added with a laugh.

The Dolphins needed to add at defensive back after Jalen Ramsey went down with a torn meniscus. He’s expected to be out until December.

But it remains to be seen if Apple will become a significant contributor for Miami in 2023.