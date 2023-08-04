Tyreek Hill: I was fired up for us to add Eli Apple, he makes us better
When word first emerged that the Dolphins were going to add cornerback Eli Apple, receiver Tyreek Hill responded by posting to social media, “Monday practice gone be fun.”
It was a reference to the previous beef Hill and Apple had shared over the last couple of seasons, beginning when Hill was still a member of the Chiefs.
But behind the scenes, Hill expressed to team brass that he had no issue with Miami adding the veteran defensive back — which he shared with reporters on Friday in a humorous way.
Hill noted that when he heard from head coach Mike McDaniel about the team signing Apple, his reaction was “Alright, cool.”
“He was like, ‘You ain’t got a problem with that?’ I was like, ‘Nah, I ain’t got a problem with that. Why would I have a problem with that?’” Hill said, via Daniel Oyefusi of the Miami Herald. “So, I just feel like a lot of people, they just get fed into what’s going on in social media. And it’s not really what it is. I was fired up for us to be able to add another competitor to this team because that’ll make us better in the long run, having that cornerback depth. Eli, he’s a great guy. I know we’ve had some battles, but at the end of the day, we’re all trying to win, we’re all trying to get better.
“Now, [the way I look at it] is, I get to embarrass him every day,” Hill added with a laugh.
The Dolphins needed to add at defensive back after Jalen Ramsey went down with a torn meniscus. He’s expected to be out until December.
But it remains to be seen if Apple will become a significant contributor for Miami in 2023.