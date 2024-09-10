 Skip navigation
Tyreek Hill: If I wasn’t Tyreek Hill, Lord knows, it could have been worst-case scenario

  
Published September 9, 2024 08:42 PM

Tyreek Hill wonders what might have happened during a traffic stop Sunday if he wasn’t the Dolphins’ star wide receiver. Officers accuse Hill of being uncooperative when they handcuffed and detained him near Hard Rock Stadium, putting him face down in the pavement.

Hill, who received citations for careless driving and a seatbelt violation before being released, gave his version of events in his first interview about the incident.

Hill told NBC News that the police confrontation “went from 0 to 60" and believes things could have turned out far worse if he wasn’t who he is.

If I wasn’t Tyreek Hill, Lord knows, I probably would have been, like, worst-case scenario, I would have been shot or would have been locked up” and “put behind bars, you know, for a simple speeding ticket,” Hill said. “And that’s crazy that officers would take it, you know, to that level.”

The Miami-Dade Police Department put at least one officer on administrative duty while an internal affairs investigation is conducted. Footage has emerged of the confrontation between Hill and the officer.

“From the moment that those guys pulled up behind me, knocked on my window, it went from 0 to 60 immediately,” Hill said.

Hill said he called team security officials from the car.

“That officer was really on a power trip,” Hill said. “He felt like he just needed to . . . do something that day, you know. But like I said, I’m glad nobody was hurt.”

Hill celebrated his 80-yard touchdown Sunday by putting his hands behind his back, feigning being handcuffed, as Jaylen Waddle pretended to be the officer escorting him off.

“You got to learn how to laugh and have a good time,” Hill said. “Man, whenever people think you’re . . . having a bad situation or having a low moment, I always try to find the good in every situation. That’s one way I’m able to stay so strong-minded as a young male, well, as a young Black male.”

Hill’s attorney released a statement Monday, confirming Hill is considering litigation.