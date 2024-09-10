Footage emerges of initial interaction between police and Tyreek Hill

The truth continues to trickle out regarding the Tyreek Hill detainment by police from Sunday morning, before the Jaguars-Dolphins game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

Various reporters have the camera footage. Here’s the initial interaction between Hill and police officers.

The situation quickly went sideways, with Hill chastising the officer for knocking on his car window. Hill then asks for a ticket, because he was concerned about being late.

Hill initially puts his window down. He then puts it back up. The officer tells him to put it back down. That’s when the officer opened the door and dragged him out of the car.

“When we tell you to do something, you do it,” an officer says to Hill. “You understand? You understand? Not what you want. But what we tell you. You are a little fucking confused.”

The reaction seems excessive. But Hill also seemed to be uncooperative, especially when he put his window up and refused to put it back down.

The reason for keeping the window down is obvious. The officers need to see whether the driver has a gun or any other weapon. If the window is tinted and up, the officers are at a clear disadvantage.

The message to anyone who gets pulled over is clear. Just do what they tell you to do, unless they tell you to do something completely unreasonable. It’s not unreasonable to be asked to put the window down and leave it down.

That said, the reaction seems excessive.

So it’s possible that Hill didn’t handle the situation in an ideal way, and that the police went too far in dragging him out of the car and handcuffing him.