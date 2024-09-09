Tyreek Hill’s attorney confirms the WR is considering litigation after detainment

Tyreek Hill’s attorney, Julius Collins, released a statement on behalf of the Dolphins receiver on Monday. Collins said Hill is considering all options, including litigation.

Police handcuffed Hill and placed him on the ground near Hard Rock Stadium as he was arriving for the season opener against the Jaguars on Sunday. Hill received citations for careless driving and a seatbelt violation during a traffic stop after

“Mr. Hill’s legal team is exploring all legal remedies that may be available to Mr. Hill as we believe that the officers’ actions on Sept. 8, 2024, were excessive,” Collins said in his statement. “As Mr. Hill is appreciative of his status as a ‘celebrity,’ it is not lost upon him how so many others in similar situations have met a different fate and how fortunate all parties involved were able to walk away from this matter.

“To be clear, the traffic stop of Mr. Hill by officers of the Miami Dade Police Department originated as a traffic infraction but was then escalated after Mr. Hill provided officers his driver’s license and then rolled his window back up. One of the officers then knocked on Mr. Hill’s driver side window and advised Mr. Hill to keep his window rolled down. Otherwise, he was going to get him out of the car. Mr. Hill had his window rolled down and that officer then demanded Mr. Hill out of the vehicle even after Mr. Hill complied with that officer’s request to keep his window down. Immediately after, another officer then aggressively approached Mr. Hill’s vehicle and stated something to the effect that ‘if we have to break that f*****g window we will.’ Mr. Hill rolled down his window each time he was requested to do so by the requesting officers.

“Mr. Hill understands the inherently dangerous job that law enforcement is tasked with and understands that officer safety is important. However, at no point in time did Mr. Hill pose a threat to these officers. We believe that this matter was escalated due to overzealous officers attempting to impose their authority on Mr. Hill because they were not pleased with how fast he complied with their request and that Mr. Hill did not roll down his window far enough to their liking.

“Mr. Hill and the entire Hill family are thankful for the many prayers, blessings and concerns that you all have shared with them.”