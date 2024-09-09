 Skip navigation
Report: Tyreek Hill was cited for careless driving and seatbelt violation

  
Published September 9, 2024 12:38 PM

The truth, or conflicting versions of it, eventually will emerge in the Tyreek Hill pregame incident from Sunday.

Via Jeff Darlington of ESPN.com, Hill received two citations as a result of the traffic stop that had him handcuffed and placed on the ground near Hard Rock Stadium, as he was arriving for a Week 1 contest against the Jaguars.

Hill was cited for careless driving and a seatbelt violation.

The Miami-Dade Police Department continued to investigate the situation, including the details that led to the citations and the decision to detain Hill face down on the ground in handcuffs.

One of the officers involved in the incident remains on administrative duty.

Last night, agent Drew Rosenhaus told PFT that the Miami-Dade Police Department has contacted Hill regarding its internal investigation. Rosenhaus also said Hill is considering all options, including litigation.

As explained during Monday’s PFT Live, civil litigation often becomes the only way to get to the bottom of what actually happened. Through subpoenas and court orders and the other levers and buttons that assist the truth-seeking process, the facts can’t be lost or misplaced for flat-out hidden.