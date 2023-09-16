Tyreek Hill needs 95 yards on Sunday night to overtake Justin Jefferson for NFL lead

Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill opened the season with a huge day, making a statement that he’s serious about getting an unprecedented 2,000 receiving yards this year. But at the moment, Hill is not the NFL leader in receiving yards.

That distinction goes to Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson, who has 309 yards through two games after Thursday night.

Hill, who had 215 yards in Week One, now needs 95 yards on Sunday night against the Patriots to overtake Jefferson and re-take the NFL receiving yardage lead.

Jefferson and Hill, who finished 1-2 in the NFL in receiving yards last season, appear poised to have a great race for the receiving yardage title this season. And both of them may threaten Calvin Johnson’s record of 1,964 yards, which he set in the 16-game season of 2012. In a 17-game season, a player would need to average 115.6 receiving yards a game to break Johnson’s record. That seems doable for either Jefferson or Hill, and the receiving yardage record will be closely watched this season.