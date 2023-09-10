Huge day puts Tyreek Hill on early pace for massive season

Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill wants to generate 2,000 receiving yards this season. He’s already more than 10 percent of the way there.

With 215 receiving yards on Sunday in the road win against the Chargers, Hill is on a ridiculously early pace to generate 3,655 yards in 2023.

While he surely won’t keep up that rate (then again, who knows?), Hill will have a mammoth year, if he stays healthy. And he could indeed be the first player to every rack up more than 2,000 receiving yards in one season.

Speaking of paces, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is on track for 7,922 passing yards, after throwing for 466 on Sunday.

If the Dolphins can keep their key players on the field week-in and week-out, they’re going to be pretty good.