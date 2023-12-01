Tyreek Hill off injury report, set to play vs. Commanders

Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill’s pursuit of 2,000 receiving yards is set to continue on Sunday.

While Hill missed Wednesday’s practice with an ankle issue, he’s off the injury report and set to play in Week 13.

Hill was limited in practice on both Thursday and Friday. He enters the weekend leading the league in yards (1,324) and touchdowns (10) on 88 receptions.

As head coach Mike McDaniel mentioned earlier on Friday, running back De’Von Achane (knee) is also off the injury report and is expected to play. He was a full participant in Friday’s practice after being limited on Wednesday and Thursday.

But offensive tackle Terron Armstead (knee/quad), running back Chris Brooks (knee), offensive lineman Lester Cotton (illness), safety Jevon Holland (knees), offensive lineman Robert Jones (knee), and offensive tackle Kendall Lamm (back) are all questionable. Holland and Lamm were each able to practice on a limited basis after they didn’t participate on Wednesday or Thursday.

Notably, running back Raheem Mostert (ankle/knee) and linebacker Bradley Chubb (knee) are two of the other several players off the injury report after being listed as limited during the week.