Undrafted rookie Andre Carter II gets $340,000 guaranteed from Vikings

Former Army edge rusher Andre Carter II is getting a lot more money guaranteed than he would have if he had been a late-round draft pick.

Carter is getting a $40,000 signing bonus and $300,000 of his base salary guaranteed with the Vikings, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

That’s one of the biggest guarantees any undrafted free agent has ever received, and a far better guarantee than seventh-round draft picks receive. Players drafted at the bottom of the seventh round are slotted to receive signing bonuses of about $80,000, and that’s the only guaranteed money they get.

At one point, Carter’s ability to play in the NFL at all was in question -- not because anyone doubted his talent, but because the Pentagon was planning to force him to go directly into active duty after graduating from West Point. But he has been allowed to pursue his NFL career while serving in the Army reserves, and then commit to active duty after his playing career ends.