Attorney: victim in Mark Sanchez incident is “thankful to be alive”

On Monday, the 69-year-old truck driver who was injured in a weekend altercation with former NFL quarterback and current Fox analyst Mark Sanchez filed a lawsuit against Sanchez and Fox. On Tuesday, Perry Tole’s lawyers made their first public comments on the situation.

Attorney Erik May told ABC News that Tole is “thankful to be alive and is recovering at home with his wife.”

“You can see from the pictures that he’s got an enormous wound, cut on his face,” May said, adding that the laceration affected his jaw, mouth, and tongue.

“The scarring that he has and is gonna have, it affects his speech right now,” May said. “Obviously, he’s in a lot of pain, there’s a lot of swelling. . . . Mentally, what he and his wife are going through has been considerable. He’s just really shaken up.”

Attorney Eddie Reichart said that Tole’s son is due to be married this weekend, and that Tole will not be able to attend.

Tole’s case will unfold in the Indiana civil justice system, while the prosecution of Sanchez (who faces a felony charge and multiple misdemeanors) proceeds in the Indiana criminal justice system.