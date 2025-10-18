Vikings activate LB Blake Cashman, OLB Tyler Batty from IR

The Vikings activated linebacker Blake Cashman and outside linebacker Tyler Batty from injured reserve on Saturday, the team announced.

The Vikings had two open roster spots, so they had no corresponding moves.

Cashman injured his hamstring in the season opener after making three tackles. He returned to practice earlier this week.

Cashman is in his second season with Minnesota after recording 112 total tackles with 4.5 sacks in 2024.

Eric Wilson filled Cashman’s role for the past four games.

Batty joined the Vikings as an undrafted rookie out of BYU. A knee injury during the preseason landed him on injured reserve at the start of the season.