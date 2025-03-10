Vikings agree to two-year deal with C Ryan Kelly

The Vikings are adding a key veteran to the interior of their offensive line.

According to multiple reports, Ryan Kelly has agreed to sign a two-year deal with Minnesota.

The initial reports indicate Kelly’s contract is worth $18 million.

Kelly, 31, had spent his entire career with the Colts. A first-round pick in 2016, Kelly is a four-time Pro Bowler. He’s started 121 career games, including 10 for Indianapolis in 2024. His last Pro Bowl season was 2023, when he started 14 games.

Kelly was No. 78 on PFT’s list of the top 100 free agents for 2025.

The Vikings already have a first-round center on their roster in Garrett Bradbury, who was selected at No. 18 overall in 2019. He’s still under contract in 2025. It’s unclear as of yet if Kelly or Bradbury will switch positions, or if Bradbury could be on his way out.