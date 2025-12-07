 Skip navigation
More steps are needed to improve NFL officiating
More steps are needed to improve NFL officiating
Cowboys still have path to making playoffs
Cowboys still have path to making playoffs
Pickens 'seemed a little disengaged' against Lions
Pickens 'seemed a little disengaged' against Lions

Vikings underestimated the pressure placed on J.J. McCarthy
Vikings underestimated the pressure placed on J.J. McCarthy
Carolina Panthers v San Francisco 49ers
Jauan Jennings, Tre'von Moehrig face discipline for late-game scuffle
NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
Vikings expect to have Christian Darrisaw on Sunday

  
Published December 7, 2025 09:02 AM

The loser of Sunday’s Vikings-Commanders game will be eliminated from playoff contention and the Vikings are set to have their left tackle in the lineup.

Christian Darrisaw was listed as questionable to play with a knee injury, but Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that he is expected to be active on Sunday. Darrisaw missed practice on Thursday, but was a full participant on Wednesday and Friday.

Darrisaw’s presence will be a plus for an offense that’s hoping to get a strong performance from quarterback J.J. McCarthy. McCarthy missed last week with a concussion, but has been cleared to start against Washington.

Rookie left guard Donovan Jackson (ankle) is also listed as questionable for the Vikings.