Vikings expect to have Christian Darrisaw on Sunday

The loser of Sunday’s Vikings-Commanders game will be eliminated from playoff contention and the Vikings are set to have their left tackle in the lineup.

Christian Darrisaw was listed as questionable to play with a knee injury, but Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that he is expected to be active on Sunday. Darrisaw missed practice on Thursday, but was a full participant on Wednesday and Friday.

Darrisaw’s presence will be a plus for an offense that’s hoping to get a strong performance from quarterback J.J. McCarthy. McCarthy missed last week with a concussion, but has been cleared to start against Washington.

Rookie left guard Donovan Jackson (ankle) is also listed as questionable for the Vikings.