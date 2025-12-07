 Skip navigation
Tristan Wirfs is expected to miss Sunday’s game

  
Published December 7, 2025 08:52 AM

The Buccaneers will try to remain ahead of the Panthers in the NFC South on Sunday, but it looks like they’ll have to face the Saints without a key member of their offensive line.

Left tackle Tristan Wirfs was listed as questionable to play because of an oblique injury that kept him out of practice on Wednesday and Thursday. Wirfs returned for a limited practice on Friday, but multiple reports say that Wirfs is not expected to play on Sunday afternoon.

Wirfs missed the first three games of the season while recovering from knee surgery, but has started the last nine contests. Center Graham Barton moved to left tackle during that absence with Ben Bredeson sliding over from left guard to take that spot. The Bucs also have Charlie Heck as a backup tackle option.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that cornerback Benjamin Morrison is expected to miss the game. He was listed as questionable with a hamstring injury.