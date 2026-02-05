Vikings FB C.J. Ham announces his retirement

Longtime Vikings fullback C.J. Ham has reached the end of the road as an NFL player.

Ham announced his retirement after 10 seasons with the Vikings on social media.

Ham signed with the Vikings after going undrafted out of Augustana in 2016 and made his regular season debut for the team in 2017. He has appeared in 147 games for the team over the course of his career and was selected to a pair of Pro Bowls.

Ham had 84 catches for 681 yards and two touchdowns as well as 42 carries for 119 yards and six touchdowns. He also recorded 54 tackles while playing a core special teams role in Minnesota.