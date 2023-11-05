Vikings fear torn Achilles for Cam Akers

The Vikings believe they’ve lost a player to a torn Achilles for the second time in as many weeks.

Head coach Kevin O’Connell told reporters after Sunday’s 31-28 win over the Falcons that the team fears running back Cam Akers tore his Achilles. Akers left the field on a cart in the second half and was ruled out moments later.

Quarterback Kirk Cousins tore his Achilles last week.

Akers had eight carries for 25 yards and three catches for 13 yards before getting hurt on Sunday. He tore his Achilles in the summer of 2021 while playing for the Rams and he was able to make it back for the team’s Super Bowl run, but the timing of this injury will make this a season-ender if it is confirmed.