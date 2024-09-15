Vikings improve to 2-0 with upset win over 49ers

The Vikings are one of the surprise teams from the first two weeks of the season, improving to 2-0 today with an impressive win over the 49ers.

Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson set the tone early in the game with a 97-yard touchdown catch, Ty Chandler ran 10 times for 82 yards, and Sam Darnold was an efficient 17-for-26 for 268 yards. It was a big day for the Vikings’ offense against a good 49ers defense.

Jordan Mason had his second consecutive 100-yard game in place of the injured Christian McCaffrey for the 49ers, and Brock Purdy had 319 passing yards. But Purdy took six sacks and the 49ers struggled to finish drives.

The Vikings’ 23-17 win makes clear that they mean business in the NFC playoff race. They’re proving to be a tough team to beat.