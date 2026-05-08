Vikings, Jauan Jennings reach agreement on one-year deal

The Vikings have had a need for another established receiver since Jalen Nailor signed with the Raiders early in free agency. They’ve finally addressed it.

Via Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Vikings and receiver Jauan Jennings have agreed to terms on a one-year deal. It’s reportedly worth “up to” $13 million. Which doesn’t shed much light on the true value of the deal. The reported figure is the maximum amount he can earn; without knowing the base value and the triggers for any incentives, it’s impossible to assess the deal.

Jennings became a free agent two years ago, on the heels of a solid performance in Super Bowl LVIII. He re-signed with the 49ers on a fairly modest deal. After generating 975 yards in 2024, he sought a raise. Ultimately, the 49ers added $3 million in incentives.

With the window for compensatory-draft pick consideration closing last week, the move won’t count toward San Francisco’s or Minnesota’s ultimate haul of extra selections.

A seventh-round pick in 2020, Jennings had spent six seasons with the 49ers. He had 643 receiving yards in 2025. He visited the Vikings last week.

In Minnesota, Jennings joins a depth chart led by Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison. Jennings was the highest remaining available free agent on the PFT list, at No. 23.