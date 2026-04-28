Jauan Jennings set to visit Vikings this week

Receiver Jauan Jennings may be getting closer to finding a new team.

Jennings is visiting with the Vikings on Tuesday night and Wednesday, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Jennings, 28, had spent his entire career with the 49ers, with the club having selected him in the seventh round of the 2020 draft. Jennings played 75 games with 32 starts for San Francisco, including 55 receptions for 643 yards with nine touchdowns in 2025.

The Vikings did not select a receiver in this year’s draft over the weekend, which puts them in the market for more depth at the position.