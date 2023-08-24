Vikings release N’Keal Harry, sign Jake Gervase

N’Keal Harry won’t be part of the receiving corps in Minnesota this season.

The Vikings announced Harry’s release on Thursday morning. They signed safety Jake Gervase to the active roster in a corresponding move.

Harry was a 2019 first-round pick in New England and he made minimal contributions to the Patriots offense over his first three seasons. He was traded to the Bears last July and appeared in seven games.

Harry had seven catches for 116 yards and a touchdown in Chicago. He had 57 catches for 598 yards and four touchdowns during his time with the Patriots.

Gervase played 19 regular season games and four postseason games on special teams for the Rams over the last four seasons.