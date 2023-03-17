 Skip navigation
Vikings sign Dean Lowry

  
Published March 17, 2023 01:33 PM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms look at Dalvin Cook's uncertain future with the Vikings and assess how it's harder for teams to justify paying RBs big money when cheaper options come out of the draft.

Defensive lineman Dean Lowry is switching sides in the Packers-Vikings rivalry.

The Vikings announced that Lowry has agreed to terms on a contract with the team on Friday. He has spent all seven of his NFL seasons with the Packers.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that it is a two-year, $8.5 million for Lowry.

Lowry joined the Packers as a fourth-round pick in 2016 and he started 80 of the 111 games he played in Green Bay. He had 252 tackles, 15.5 sacks, an interception, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery in those appearances and added 15 tackles in eight games.

Dalvin Tomlinson left to sign with the Browns this week, so Lowry helps fill a need on the defensive line for new Vikings coordinator Brian Flores.