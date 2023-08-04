 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Marshall v Notre Dame

2023 Betting Preview Series: Notre Dame
  • Eric Froton
    ,
  • Eric Froton
    ,
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani pulled by Angels after 4 scoreless innings with cramps in pitching hand
NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars at Detroit Lions
Matthew Berry’s Updated Positional Fantasy Rankings for 2023

Top Clips

nbc_dps_rogerbennett_230804.jpg
What do soccer clubs get from star athlete owners?
nbc_dps_paulfinebaum_230804.jpg
Finebaum: Tradition waning as realignment swirls
nbc_dps_conferencerealignment_230804.jpg
Arizona and Florida State are looking to realign

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Marshall v Notre Dame

2023 Betting Preview Series: Notre Dame
  • Eric Froton
    ,
  • Eric Froton
    ,
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani pulled by Angels after 4 scoreless innings with cramps in pitching hand
NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars at Detroit Lions
Matthew Berry’s Updated Positional Fantasy Rankings for 2023

Top Clips

nbc_dps_rogerbennett_230804.jpg
What do soccer clubs get from star athlete owners?
nbc_dps_paulfinebaum_230804.jpg
Finebaum: Tradition waning as realignment swirls
nbc_dps_conferencerealignment_230804.jpg
Arizona and Florida State are looking to realign

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Vikings sign RB Abram Smith

  
Published August 4, 2023 12:09 PM

The Vikings are adding a running back to the roster.

Agent Murphy McGuire announced that his client Abram Smith has signed with the NFC North club. The team has not made any announcement of Smith’s signing or any other roster moves on Friday.

Smith signed with the Saints after going undrafted out of Baylor last year and then moved on to the XFL’s D.C. Defenders this year. He was named to the All-XFL team after rushing for 788 yards and seven touchdowns.

Alexander Mattison is the lead back in Minnesota. He suffered a minor injury earlier this week and Smith will provide depth behind him along with Ty Chandler, Kene Nwangwu, and DeWayne McBride.