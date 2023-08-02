 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

2022 World Para Swimming Championships - Day Four
Arkansas’ Julia Gaffney shines at World Para Swimming Champs, looks ahead to Paris
AUTO: JUL 08 NASCAR Cup Series Quaker State 400
NASCAR Cup drivers to watch at Michigan
Clemson v Notre Dame
Counting Down the Irish 2023: 20 to 16, featuring Notre Dame’s speed at its skill positions

Top Clips

nbc_pl_summerseriestop10goals_230802.jpg
Top 10 goals from the Premier League Summer Series
nbc_pft_rodgerscontract_v2_230802_1920x1080.jpg
Rodgers explains why his contract is ‘win-win-win’
nbc_pft_macjones_230802.jpg
Belichick has ‘all 90 guys’ competing at camp

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

2022 World Para Swimming Championships - Day Four
Arkansas’ Julia Gaffney shines at World Para Swimming Champs, looks ahead to Paris
AUTO: JUL 08 NASCAR Cup Series Quaker State 400
NASCAR Cup drivers to watch at Michigan
Clemson v Notre Dame
Counting Down the Irish 2023: 20 to 16, featuring Notre Dame’s speed at its skill positions

Top Clips

nbc_pl_summerseriestop10goals_230802.jpg
Top 10 goals from the Premier League Summer Series
nbc_pft_rodgerscontract_v2_230802_1920x1080.jpg
Rodgers explains why his contract is ‘win-win-win’
nbc_pft_macjones_230802.jpg
Belichick has ‘all 90 guys’ competing at camp

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Alexander Mattison “should be OK” after limping at Tuesday’s practice

  
Published August 2, 2023 10:31 AM

Alexander Mattison is set to be the No. 1 running back for the Vikings this season, so any sign of injury is going to be something to monitor this summer.

Mattison was seen limping after team drills late in Tuesday’s practice session and went for further evaluation. He said, via the Minneapolis Star-Tribune, he “should be OK” while making his way off the field and there’s been no further word on his status.

Wide receiver Trishton Jackson seemed to suffer a more serious injury, however. He was carted off after an apparent injury to his right knee.

“It’s definitely tough to see him go down like that,” wide receiver Justin Jefferson said. “Just the amount of work he has been doing getting to this point, he’s a key part of our offense. I’ll be praying for him and going to be right there with him. Hopefully it’s not that bad.”

Jackson has spent the last two seasons on the practice squad in Minnesota.