Alexander Mattison “should be OK” after limping at Tuesday’s practice

Alexander Mattison is set to be the No. 1 running back for the Vikings this season, so any sign of injury is going to be something to monitor this summer.

Mattison was seen limping after team drills late in Tuesday’s practice session and went for further evaluation. He said, via the Minneapolis Star-Tribune, he “should be OK” while making his way off the field and there’s been no further word on his status.

Wide receiver Trishton Jackson seemed to suffer a more serious injury, however. He was carted off after an apparent injury to his right knee.

“It’s definitely tough to see him go down like that,” wide receiver Justin Jefferson said. “Just the amount of work he has been doing getting to this point, he’s a key part of our offense. I’ll be praying for him and going to be right there with him. Hopefully it’s not that bad.”

Jackson has spent the last two seasons on the practice squad in Minnesota.