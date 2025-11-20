 Skip navigation
Vikings waive CB Dwight McGlothern

  
November 20, 2025

The Vikings parted ways with cornerback Dwight McGlothern on Thursday.

The team announced that they have waived McGlothern ahead of Sunday’s game against the Packers. They did not make any corresponding addition to the 53-man roster, but have center Ryan Kelly on his way back from injured reserve and could use the opening to activate him this week.

McGlothern signed with the Vikings after going undrafted last year. He appeared on special teams and defense in five games as a rookie and in eight games this season. McGlothern did not record a tackle in any of those appearances.

Isaiah Rodgers, Byron Murphy, and Fabian Moreau are the remaining corners on the active roster in Minnesota.